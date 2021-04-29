ALERT: Public warned to be on the lookout for these common pests in Irish homes this spring

Rentokil is warning the public to be on the lookout for moths on their premises at this time of year.

The spring months are when clothes moths begin breeding, and the insects are typically more active during this period. Moth larvae can cause damage and create holes in textiles and fabrics such as clothes, carpets, blankets and curtains.

The top five counties which accounted for the most moth callouts from Rentokil in 2020 were: Dublin, which accounted for 42% of moth callouts last year, Galway (9% of callouts), Cork (8%), Wicklow (7%), and Kildare (5%).

Moths are most likely to be found in infrequently used areas of a premises such as attics, spare bedrooms, underneath mattresses and in seldom used wardrobes, cupboards and drawers.

Richard Faulkner, Technical field consultant for Rentokil said: “There are a number of steps that people can take to guard against the presence of moths. By following this advice, you can help to avoid moths infestations in your home or business:

"Always ensure that clothes are clean before storing them – soiled and dirty clothes are more likely to attract moths; Ensure that clothes which are stored for long periods of time such as suits and wedding dresses in appropriate sealed bags or suitcases.

"Use fly screens or keep curtains drawn at night to prevent moths entering your home; Clean and Vacuum regularly in order to remove moth eggs before they hatch, this is particularly important in times of the year with increase moth activity such as in the spring and summer,” he explained.

There are four commonly found species of moth in Ireland each with a preference for different textiles, and each varying in the damage that they cause to materials: