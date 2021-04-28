Naas catering company's May picnic baskets in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland

A recently launched Naas catering business will donate all profits from May sales of their take-away picnics to Breast Cancer Ireland.

Lily & Wild operates from a funky vintage Citroen van based at Naas Racecourse, offering coffee, treats and portable picnics at the weekends.

A three-course feast starts at €25 pp, and vegans, vegetarians and children can also be catered for. Delivery is also available in the Naas area.

The picnics in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland will be available from May 1. They can be pre-ordered online at www.lilyandwild.ie or via Instagram, and orders should be placed by the preceeding Thursday.

The delicious menu includes goat's cheese mouillette, charcuterie, crudites, tomato and mozzarella, chicken caesar, pink merangue nests, potted vanilla cheesecake, popcorn and San Pellegrino, all presented in a reusable cooler bag, with wicker baskets available on request.

Lily & Wild is run by Kevin and Davina Walsh, who have extensive experience in the luxury hospitality and catering industry.

“This new venture was a great way to keep motivation and spirits up for us, and while it is scary to start something new at such a precarious time, sometimes you just have to go for it,” said Kevin.