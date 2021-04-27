OPW sites and parks reopen

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is pleased to announce that a total of 48 OPW parks and heritage sites with outdoor spaces will be open to the public within the existing travel restrictions either from yesterday, 26 April, or later this week. Like the more than 20 OPW gardens and parklands that had remained open and accessible to locals throughout lockdown this year, the additional sites opening their grounds will continue to provide important amenities for citizens’ health and wellbeing.

Sites that are reopening from today include the outdoor spaces of Kells Priory, Trim Castle and Nenagh Castle as well as Loughcrew Cairns. Later in the week, the gardens at Doneraile Court (29 April) and Garnish Island (30 April) will reopen.

The list of OPW heritage sites which are already open can be found below as well as online at https://www.heritageireland. ie/assets/uploads/2021/04/ heritage_services_site_status_ 2021_04_26.pdf.