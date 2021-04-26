Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, April 26

The death has occurred of Mary BRENNAN (née Whelan)

Newbridge, Kildare



BRENNAN Mary (née Whelan) (Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 25 April, 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Much loved wife of Brian and loving mother of Deirdre, Róisín, Brian and Eithne, and sister of the late Bernie. Sadly missed by her family, sisters Carmel and Brigid, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her treasured grandchildren Aisling, Patrick, Conor, John, Sarah, Orla, Rosa and Emma, extended family, nieces and nephews, her many friends and neighbours.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Wednesday to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 2 o'clock. Mary's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on newbridgeparish.ie Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Those who would have liked to have attended but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

Family flowers only, please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Holligan

1580 St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the wonderful staff of St Brigid's Hospice The Curragh. Predeceased by his brother Dick and sister Bernie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, daughters Natasha, Tara and Sandra, son Conor, sister Mary, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, grandchildren Alex, Adam, Tiernan, Emily, Holly, Quin and Nathan extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Tuesday at 10:20am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/

Laurence's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/ and Monasterevin Parish Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/parishmonasterevin/

The death has occurred of Kathleen Stynes (née Murphy)

1612 Ballyroe, Grangemellon, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late Anthony and grandmother of the late Clinton. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Anthony and John, daughters Nicola and Sandra, brothers Eamon and Pat, daughters-in-law Linda and Ursula, sister-in-law, grandchildren Clive, Jasmine, Kyle, Coya, Chloe, Nadine, A.J., Jake, Jordan, Tyrone, Leon, Adam, Abby and Harry, great-grandson Logan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday morning (27th April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 25 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Nanny) Burke (née Heavey)

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Paul, Brenda, Audrey and John, son-in-law Terry, daughters-in-law Jackie and Jeanette, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her mother Bridget (Biddy), brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nanny rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Sam (Samuel) Cole

Castlemartin, Kilcullen, Kildare



Cole Samuel, (Castlemartin, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare), April 24th 2021, in his 86th year, after a wonderful life. Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Sam was a darling and loving man, devoted husband of 56 years to his best friend and wife, Violet. He was cherished by his loving sons Alan and Nigel, daughters in law Sally and Lynne, grandchildren Sasha, Sophia, Pippa and Sam.

In his natural and gentle way, as was his wishes, he will be laid to rest on Tuesday April 27th. Funeral to St. John’s Church, Yellow Bog, Kilcullen, arriving for 2.00 p.m. Funeral Service, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard. He lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

“Father in thy gracious keeping leave us now, our love one’s sleeping.”

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Sam, the funeral service is private for family only (25 persons).

Those who would have liked to attend Sam's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) BROPHY (née Dunne)

Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare



Predeceased by her husbands John and Jim, and her brother Paddy. Sadly mussed by her loving son Jim, sisters Betty, Rosaleen and Sally, brothers Joe and Robert, brother-in-law Noel, sisters-in-law Margie, Maeve and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Biddy Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday, 26th April, with a Funeral Mass at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie. Biddy will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas with her parents Rose and Robert following the funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Seamus Graham

Annacarney, Valleymount, Wicklow / Kildare Town, Kildare



Ex Irish Army, Plunkett Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Formerly of Rowanville, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Diarmuid and Deirdre. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mairead, son Seamus, daughter-in-law Pamela, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Aisling, Cathal, Ciaran and Connor, great-granddaughter summer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seamus Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Josephs Church, Valleymount for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Seamus' funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page. www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Dialysis Unit, Tallaght

The death has occurred of Sean LOOBY

Spring Gardens, Naas, Kildare



Sean passed away peacefully at home on 23rd of April, surrounded by his loving family. Sean was the beloved husband of Kitty to whom he was married for 27 years and Nessa, (predeceased 1989). He will be very sadly missed by his devoted family, Kitty, Grainne, Orla, Eithne, Nessa, Dearbhla, Keith, Andrea and Sarah, his 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Rest in peace Dad in the knowledge of a life well lived.

Suaimhneas Siorai.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday, 26th April, with a Funeral Mass at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie. Sean will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas following the funeral Mass.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/