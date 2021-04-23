Phones 'worth €30,000' stolen in Newbridge - claim

An alleged €30,000 worth of mobile phones was stolen in Newbridge, Naas District Court heard on April 22.

Rostislav Konka, 37, whose address was given as 7 Moneen Drive, The Hollands, Athy is prosecuted for stealing the phones from the Eir store, Edward Street, Newbridge, on August 31, 2018.

Sgt Brian Jacob said it would be alleged that entry was gained through the roof.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the matter forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court on June 2. He told the defendant that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must inform the authorities of this within two weeks of the court date.

Judge Zaidan also certified for a Czech translator to be available.