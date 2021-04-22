Keurig Dr Pepper "on track" to open new plant in Newbridge before end of 2021

US multi-national Keurig Dr Pepper said it is firmly "on track" to open its new manufacturing plant in Newbridge before the end of the year, despite Covid-19 restrictions on the construction industry.

The company behind over 100 brands such as 7Up and Canada Dry is converting a former Lidl warehouse in Great Connell Business Park in a project worth more than €2m.

Around 50 people have been hired and the company said it was impressed with the calibre of local candidates applying for positions.

A company spokesperson said: “We’re on track to open our beverage concentrate facility in Newbridge during the second half of 2021.”

She added: “We have been extremely pleased with the level of talent that we’ve seen in the area and look forward to becoming an active and engaged member of this community.”

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, which has 25,000 employees worldwide and had annual revenues of over $11bn in 2020, wants to expand and diversify its supply chain with its Irish base.

Other well known brands in its portfolio include Snapple, Sunkist, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop.

The firm is currently coming off a strong year of trading as customers forced to stay at home during the pandemic led to an increase in product sales.

Many construction sites for major commercial infrastructure projects have been shut since early January but are expected to reopen in May as part of a phased Government road map to kick-start the economy.

The vacant former Lidl building in Newbridge is being converted for beverage manufacturing by main contractor, John Paul Construction Ltd.

The gross floor area of the premises is increasing from 31,986 sq m to 34,191 sq m and the existing car park will also be extended to accommodate 209 car parking spaces and 40 bicycle spaces.

Other additions on the site will be an external chiller, condensing units and a wastewater treatment plant.

A firm known for being socially and environmentally responsible, Keurig Dr Pepper recently agreed to cut its use of plastic for packaging by 20% by 2025.

The multi-national also gets involved in local communities surrounding its plants by sponsoring events and outreach initiatives to foster mutual understanding.