Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 20

The death has occurred of Derek BARRATT

Leixlip, Kildare



BARRATT (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) April 19th, 2021 (peacefully after a long illness) in the loving care of the staff at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Maynooth. Derek, beloved husband of Irene and dear father of Helen, father-in-law of Colin and a devoted grandfather of Dylan and Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, friends & neighbours.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Derek’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Thursday (22nd April 2021) morning at 11 am http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/ Derek’s funeral cortege will pass his home on Thursday morning (22nd April 2021) at 10.30 am (approx) for friends and family to pay their respects.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Lily Burke (née Gorman)

Curragh View, Brownstown, Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully, at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Wife of the late Niall. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters Anne and Tina, son in law Donnagha, grandchildren Keith, Stephen, Ricki, Carly, great grandchildren, sister and brother, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Lily Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Lily's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Connell

684 Fortbarrington, Athy, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, children Pat, Billy, John, Diane, David and Frazer, sister Betty, son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Margaret, Collette, Helen and Helena, sister-in-law, grandchildren Michelle, Matthew, Philip (deceased), Sarah, Chantelle, Cearon, Ryan, Lucy, Aoife, Ella and Mia, great-granchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions, a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (21st April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Michael's funeral cortège will leave his daughter Diane's residence, Whitebog, Athy at approx. 10.30am on Wednesday morning (via Fortbarrington ).

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne) Heaney (née McMenamin)

Leixlip, Kildare / Stranorlar, Donegal



HEANEY (nee McMenamin), Nancy (Anne), Leixlip, Co Kildare and late of Stranorlar, Co Donegal, April 17th 2021, suddenly but peacefully at her home, predeceased by her five brothers Seamus, Seoirse, Sean, Aidan and Eugene, deeply regretted by her much loved husband John, son Brian and his partner Orlean and adored grandson James.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family and siblings Con, Eileen, Ethna, Pauric, Paul and Eamon and their spouses and partners, her godmother Rosita and her godchildren Aidan and Kelley, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A beautiful soul, she will be sorely missed.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Nancy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Nancy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Nancy's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Friday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Aidan Holden

Shed Road, Maganey, Kildare



Formerly of Birmingham.Peacefully in his sister Ann's residence. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and his brother Matt. Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, Veronica, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

MAY AIDAN REST IN PEACE.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions a private funeral Mass will be on Wednesday 21st April at 11am at The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown (max in church 10 people). Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who can not attend the funeral and who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the condolences section below.

Funeral will be live streamed on Wednesday 21st of April at 11am via the following link.

The death has occurred of Marie Nolan (née Meehan)

Newtown Rd., Maynooth, Kildare / Dunboyne, Meath



It is with great sadness our family announce the death of our wonderful mother Marie Nolan (nee Meehan) on Sunday April 18th 2021. Marie passed, peacefully, after a long battle with illness, surrounded by her loving family and supported by the wonderful caring staff of The Sycamore Unit in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Marie is predeceased by her adored husband Tom and her much loved parents Christopher and Elizabeth Meehan of Ballymacoll, Dunboyne, her sisters Eileen, Breda and Carmel, her nephews John, Thomas and Peter and her son-in-law Mick.

She will be deeply mourned by her heartbroken daughters Margaret, Anne and Elizabeth, her grandchildren Andrew, Alex, Emma and her great granddaughter Lexi, her devoted sons-in-law Norman and Malcolm, her brothers Jim and Ollie, extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Marie. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Marie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Marie's Funeral Cortège will be leaving her residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The family thank everyone for their help and support during this difficult time but for the safety of everyone ask that the house be strictly private.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.