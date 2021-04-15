Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Portlaoise man

Gardaí in Portlaoise, who are investigating the disappearance of William Delaney have arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of murder in relation to the disappearance Mr Delaney more than two years ago.

Gardaí say the suspect was detained yesterday, Wednesday, April 14, on suspicion of killing Mr Delaney. He is currently detained in Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Mr Delaney who lived in the Fielbrook estate off Portlaoise's Dublin Road, was reported missing by his family in late January 2019. It has previously been reported that the last definitive sighting was in Monasterevin at a house near the Hazel Hotel on January 30.

There have been extensive searches in Kildare and Laois since but no trace of his remains have been found.

A man and woman were questioned in Portlaoise in June 2019 around the time the Rock of Dunamaise was searched by gardaí and soldiers. Both were released without charge.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are leading the investigation and have issued a number of appeals to the public seeking assistance in trying to locate him.

William is described as 5" 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes. Is it not known what William was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

