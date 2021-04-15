Missing teenager last seen on bicycle two days ago

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Stefan Muntean, who is missing from Dalkey, Co Dublin since Tuesday.

Stefan is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of broad build with short brown hair.

When last seen Stefan was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and white runners.

Stefan was on his pedal cycle at the time he went missing.

Stefan is known to frequent Dublin city centre and Athlone town.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Stefan is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.