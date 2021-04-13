Buy tickets early tomorrow as Lotto jackpot is highest in four years

At a life-changing estimated €12.5 million, tomorrow night’s draw will mark the highest Lotto jackpot that the game has seen in almost four years.

Only 26 jackpots in excess of €10 million have ever been won in the history of the Lotto game.

Could tomorrow night’s draw see this total rise to 27?

If the Lotto jackpot is won on Wednesday night, this could be the thirteenth largest ever Lotto jackpot to be won since the game launched in 1988.

The Lotto jackpot has been won just once so far this year when an online player from Limerick scooped the €8,530,884 jackpot on Wednesday 27th January.

Due to the high level of public interest, the National Lottery has reminded players to adhere to public health advice and purchase their tickets early to avoid queues and to be in with a chance of winning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “As the Lotto jackpot rolls towards an estimated €12.5 million, this is the highest Lotto jackpot that we have seen in almost four years. Tomorrow night could be a big night for one lucky Lotto player as they could find themselves on our list of all-time highest wins.

"There has been just one Lotto jackpot winner so far this year so we could potentially see a second winner becoming Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire tomorrow night.

"We expect excitement to build as we get closer to that all important draw which is why we are encouraging all of our players to continue to abide by social distancing measures when buying their tickets and to follow the Government guidelines in place. We urge all National Lottery players to purchase their tickets early, in-store, in-app or on www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm deadline tomorrow.”