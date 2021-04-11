Interiors: Dramatic floral murals to transform your home

This week, I decided to look at floral wall murals and how you can enhance your room with one large floral statement piece.

Dramatic florals are a trend that never goes out of style. Florals are suitable for every type of home - think vintage floral patterns for country interiors, or modern, botanical style for boho homes. However, it can be tricky to get the balance right between statement and overstatement, so here are seven of the favourite dramatic floral designs from www.muralswallpaper.com and how to style them.

Aria

Aria is one of their bestselling dramatic floral designs, with a 3D photographic effect. With a moody colour palette of black, pink and green, it's the perfect way to add a touch of sophisticated depth to a space. For this design, they suggest going all out and adding in luxe textures, such as velvet throws and pillows.

Chloe

Chloe is another of their most popular designs, using large rose illustrations to create an elegant vintage effect, with soft pinks and purples. The saturated tone of the colours really helps to make it liveable. Chloe is perfect as a feature wall in a bathroom, living room or bedroom. Style with metallic pieces to bring the vintage style into a contemporary environment.

Coyoacán Green

Coyoacán is a bold design inspired by the traditional Mexican flower paintings of Frida Kahlo. The contrasting green and pink colour palette makes an ideal statement wall, and you can choose to keep your furniture in white tones or go all out with experimental colours and textures to express your personality.

Freehand

Not about adding colour into your home? No problem, you can still take on the dramatic floral trend. The monochrome Freehand design is ideal for those who prefer minimal decor but still want a feature wall. Style it with Scandi-inspired furniture or introduce some colour to the room with your accessories.

Evelyn

The sister design to Aria, Evelyn offers a more patterned alternative to the photographic floral trend. The pink hues of the petals offset the dark background. Their advice for styling this wallpaper is to go for opulence. If you are thinking about your living room, why not try a velvet sofa?

Renewal

If you like the idea of a floral wallpaper but want something different to roses, the Renewal design captures the spirit of the Japanese cherry blossom. The pink tones perfectly complement any neutral space, and you could go full Japandi with minimalistic furniture.

Ornament

Ornament showcases how dramatic florals can be the centrepiece of a room without being overpowering. The depth of the dark green background is offset with delicately detailed pink roses. With this design, you can afford to keep your furniture quite traditional, and use rich, dark accessories to bring out the colours of the wallpaper.

MuralsWallpaper is a made-to-measure leading wallpaper brand. All products can be purchased directly from www.muralswallpaper.com and are priced at €45.60m2. Their wallpaper is digitally printed, allowing them to create on-trend, vibrant designs. Their wallpaper is responsibly produced in-house as they use sustainably sourced paper and water-based ink, making their products environmentally friendly.

I hope you found this column interesting. For more information on any of the products mentioned here please go to www.muralswallpaper.com. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns, then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.