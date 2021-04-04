Kildare Property Watch: Four-bedroom rural bliss in Kill

A detached four-bedroom bungalow on approximately 1.93 acres is on the market in Kill, with an asking price of €550,000.

The property, called Landscape, is situated in an excellent, sought-after location on the Straffan Road, circa 1.5 miles north of Kill and 4.5 miles south of Straffan village.

Convenient

The property has the benefit of access to good road and rail (at Sallins) infrastructure to Dublin, so would be suitable for commuters.

The house is approached through a recessed entrance through a tarmacadam drive, and stands on a mature site with trees, shrubs, hedges, flowers, lawns and walkways through a forested area, providing a private setting for the gardening enthusiast.

The bungalow was constructed in 1989 and contains 1,645 sq ft of accommodation with woodgrain PVC double glazed windows, a conservatory, built-in wardrobes in four bedrooms, dual oil fired/solid fuel central heating, and two garages.

Expansion possible

The home is set in a nice, quiet rural area and has potential for further expansion of the existing house, subject to planning permission.

It is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550, who is guiding offers in excess of €550,000, and can be contacted for further information.

See more pictures of the property below: