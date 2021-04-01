Kildare Deaths, April 1 2020

Emmet Byrne, Woodville Manor, Rhode, Offaly / Tallaght, Dublin / Clane, Kildare

The death has occurred of Emmet Byrne, formerly of Tallaght, Dublin and Clane. He passed away unexpectedly, at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Son of the late Maureen and deeply regretted by his loving father Mattie. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his fiancée Sharon, children Rachel, Abbie and Kayla, sisters Aisling and Ciara, nephew Conor, brothers-in-law Shay and Paul, The Mooney family, Uncles, Aunts, cousins, extended family and dearest friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral service on Friday at 11.00am in St. Peter’s Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Emmet’s Service on the Rhode Parish Facebook Page via the following link:

Rhode Parish

Christopher (Christy) Connolly, The Pines, Forest Park, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of the Grange, Newbridge, Mr Connolly will be sadly missed by his loving children Shane, Annabel and Amanda, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Christy's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Dermot Goulding, Tomard, Athy

The death has occurred of Dermot Goulding of Tomard, Athy. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at home. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen. Sadly missed by his sister Linda, brothers John and Gerry, nieces Elma and Érin, brother-in-law Mick, sister-in-law Sue and extended family.

Due to government restrictions a private family Funeral Service will take place at 2pm on Thursday afternoon (1st April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The service will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Dermot's funeral cortege will travel via Geraldine Road.

House strictly private please.

Nora Kelly (née Doyle), Grangenolvin, Athy

The death has occurred of Nora Kelly (née Doyle), Grangenolvin, Athy. She passed away peacefully at Naas General Hospital on Tuesday March 30. Beloved wife of the Late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving children Ann, Noreen, Sylvia, Margaret, John, Jerry and Anthony, sisters Margaret , Berry and Kathleen, brother Bill, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Funeral Service will take place at 11am on Friday morning (2nd April) in The Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone , limited to 10 people. The service will be livestreamed, see link : https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Rosemary Mills (née Maher), Rathernan, Kilmeague

The death has occurred of Rosemary Mills (née Maher), Rathernan, Kilmeague, Kildare. She passed away on March 30, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late James and mother of the late Baby Johnny, deeply regretted by her loving sons Willie, Jim, Tom and Jason, daughters Mary, Sheila, Ann, Bridget, Liz, Kathleen, Mag, Joney and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Rosemary. Rosemary's funeral service can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : www.facebook.com/farewellfriends

www.facebook.com/farewellfriends

The funeral cortège will be leaving Rosemary's residence on Friday at approx. 10.30am to arrive at the Holy Trinity Church, Allen, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Richard (Richie) (Stitch) Thornton, Cill Dara Close, Celbridge

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) (Stitch) Thornton, Cill Dara Close, Celbridge. He passed away on March 30, suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Paddy and Gertie, sisters Samantha and Grace, brothers Patrick and Mark, sister-in-law Miriam, brothers-in-law Paul and Jack, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Richard. Richard's Funeral Service can be viewed on Friday afternoon at 12:30pm by clicking on the following link :

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Richard's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Friday at approx. 12 noon to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 12:30pm Funeral Service, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Margaret Thorpe, Morristown Billar, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Margaret Thorpe of Morristown Billar, Newbridge. She passed away on March 31, peacefully in her sleep, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Willowbroook Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her sister Lilly, brother Vincent, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Friday to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for Funeral Service at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge. Margaret's Funeral Service will be live streamed on newbridgeparish.ie