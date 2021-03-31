Changes planned for former Vanity Fair boutique in Newbridge

Plans have been lodged to convert the former Vanity Fair boutique in Newbridge.

Permission has been applied to change the use of the building at the Courtyard Shopping Centre from retail and office to medical and dental.

Proposed is surgical facilities, consulting rooms, offices and other services.

The development is being promoted by Granby Medical Ltd was set up in Carlow in 2015.

The popular Newbridge boutique closed its doors last August, citing Covid 19 as 'the final nail in the coffin'.

A statement on social media from the owners Nessa and Dino in August said: "It is with a broken heart, that we have to sadly announce today that Vanity Fair will not be reopening. We have struggled and anguished over this decision, but there is no other choice. We have to put our company into liquidation. There is no other way.

"There is no recovery, no way back from the damage Covid-19 has caused to our beautiful business. The road to recovery is too far away, the beginning of it isn’t even in sight. The commitments involved with a shop like Vanity Fair are just too high. Bricks and mortar retail has struggled over the past 10 to 12 years, it never properly recovered from the last recession. The effect that Covid-19 has had on our economy was the final nail in the coffin for Vanity Fair."



The online statement added: "Thank you all for your support over the last ten years, and especially over the last few months. We, and our beautiful team of truly amazing women, very much appreciate it. It was the best ten years of my life. I will miss that space so much. It was my dream. How lucky am I to have been someone who got to live their dream, even if it did end too soon. Thank you to everyone who was part of our journey, the Treacy family, all the neighbouring businesses, our suppliers, our customers, but most especially, our wonderful team. Without them, none of it would have been possible or as special in the first place. Thank you. Nessa and Dino."