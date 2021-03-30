LATEST: Some Level 5 restrictions to be eased gradually from April 12 onwards

READ ABOUT all the new changes

AN Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that some of the current level 5 restrictions will be eased over the coming weeks - beginning on April 12.

As has been flagged, the 5km travel limit will be lifted from that date and people in Limerick and around the country will be allowed to travel 'within their county' for exercise and other limited activities.

The phased re-opening of construction will also begin on April 12 while members of two different households will be allowed to meet outdoors socially.

In a televised address, the Taoiseach said from April 19 some additional high-performance training will be allowed, including senior-inter county GAA teams to facilitate some competitions starting in May.

Deputy Martin has also announced that from April 26 outdoor sports training for under 18s will resume while golf and outdoor tennis can be played and outdoor visitor attractions such as zoos and wildlife parks can open again.

The number of people permitted to attend funerals will increase from 10 to 25 on April 26 and those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to meet other other fully vaccinated people indoors.

In his address, Mr Martin indicated that the phased re-opening of non-essential retail could start in May and that parts of the hospitality sector, including hotels and B&B could re-open from the end of May or early June as the vaccination programme ramps up.

Meanwhile, 21 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick this evening.