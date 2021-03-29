Progress being made on €17m extension to Naas General Hospital

Tenders are due to be returned by a short-list of contractors this week for the construction of the €17m two-storey extension to Naas General Hospital.

The extension will comprise a new Endoscopy / Day Services Department (Level 3), Physical Medicine & Oncology Departments (Level 2) and Services Plant (Level 1) and associated site works.

The development will also consist of 231m2 of alterations to the existing building to form circulation connections and floor area for the Oncology Department.

ine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister Martin Heydon says “This is a project I have pursued for many years, having brought previous Ministers for Health to visit our County hospital.

"The recent announcement that the tender process had commenced is to be welcomed, and I’m determined that no time is lost now to bring the project through to completion.

"In my most recent engagement with the HSE, I pushed for the swift commencement and delivery of this project given that we are in the midst of a pandemic and offered my support throughout the process.”

“The HSE have confirmed that funding has been provided to progress the new Day Procedures/Endoscopy, Oncology and Physical Therapy Unit at Naas General Hospital and that capital funding has been made available to appoint technical consultants to progress the project. The tender is now underway for a full design team of 6 technical consultants to take the project from Stage (ii)A to project completion and they expect to award a contract within the next 7 months.

"The delivery of capital projects is a dynamic process and is subject to a number of key considerations, including service prioritisation, clarification of scope, determination of affordability, as well as the successful completion of the various capital project approval stages, which can impact on the timeline for delivery.”

“Naas Hospital and the staff at Naas Hospital have experienced significant increases in demand for their services and have always risen to the challenge despite the additional pressure it may bring to an already busy hospital. I will continue to work with the HSE to ensure a quick delivery of this new endoscopy unit and day ward as well as a replacement for the Lakeview Mental Health Unit at Naas Hospital” concluded Minister Heydon.