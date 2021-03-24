Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 24

The death has occurred of Michael DOOLEY

Our Lady's Place, Naas, Kildare / Ballinakill, Laois



Formerly of Ballinakill, Co. Laois. Beloved husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving sister-in-law Teresa and her husband Seamus, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Michael will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of James B (Jimmy) Fitzsimons

St. David’s Cottage, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Avondale, Morristown Billar, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by his loving sons Paul, Barry, Jamie and their mother Mary, grandchildren Zara, Freddie, Florence and Flora, daughters-in-law Helen and Lisa, brothers Andrew and Derek, sisters Anna and Miriam, brothers-in-law John and Virginio, sisters-in-law Sheila and Anne-Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jimmy rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Jimmy's Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 1pm. The service can be viewed at :

www.vimeo.com/event/153499

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Irish Heart Foundation".

The death has occurred of John KEHOE

Oldtown, Killashee, Naas, Kildare



In the wonderful care of Professor Enright and her team, Tallaght Hospital. Son of the late Bernard and Nancy Kehoe. John will be very sadly missed by his wife Anna, sisters Patricia and Eileen, his beloved nieces Marie, Anne, Claire, and Fiona, Anne's husband Vincent Birchall and Claire's husband Anthony Berry, stepchildren Claire and Richard Finn and their partners Brendan and Ellen, brothers-in-law Pat Burke, Seamus and Denis Jordan, sisters-in-law Sally, Lily, Bea, and Sheelagh, grandnieces and nephews, Anna, Kate, Liam, little angel Tom, Emma, and Cillian. stepgrandchildren Annalouise, Laura and James, special people in John's life, Ray, Louise, relatives, and friends.

John had known that when his time came, God wouldn't ask how many committees he'd sat on, or how much money he'd made, or what prizes he'd won. No. He'd ask how had he lived and John would have an answer.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Funeral arrangements will be finalised shortly. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/two-mile-house-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. John will be laid to rest in Two Mile House Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Christina (Peg) WHELAN (née Hemingway)

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



WHELAN (née Hemingway) Christina (Peg) Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 22nd March 2021 (peacefully) at her home with her loving family by her side. Peg, wife of the late Alex; sadly missed by her loving children Michael, John, Alex, Maria and Kathleen, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Rosie, Jane and Bernadette, sister Teresa, sister-in-law Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family, good neighbours and friends.





May Peg Rest in Peace





A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence at 10.30 o'clock on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Peg's funeral mass will be livestreamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie





Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current circumstances cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.