Kildare woman refused to wear face mask and slapped Naas supermarket staff member - claim

A woman who failed to wear a face mask while visiting a Naas supermarket twice slapped a staff member, it was alleged at Naas District Court on March 10.

Sylwia Balecka, 41, whose address was given as 71 Craddockstown Way, Naas, is being prosecuted for an alleged breach of the Health Act and assault on January 4 last at the Lidl store, Newbridge Road, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged the woman had no mask when she came in and denied a request to wear one.

She then allegedly attempted to record a staff member on her phone and when an effort was made to stop her she slapped a staff member in the face.

Solicitor Matt Byrne said it would be claimed that the woman is medically exempt from wearing a face mask.

The case was adjourned to July 7.