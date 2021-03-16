New restaurant being planned for Newbridge

The hospitality industry in Kildare is set for a potential boost with the news that there are current plans for a restaurant in Newbridge and a café in Sallins.

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the change of use of a unit in Newbridge Retail Park from retail to restaurant.

The Dublin-based applicant Newbridge Arcade Limited is proposing a sit-down restaurant with a take away and delivery service, according to documents on Construction Information Services.

Newbridge Retail Park is home to SuperValu, Homestore + More, DID Electrical, Maxi Zoo, Costa, Domino's Pizza, Pelo Hairdressing and McCormack's Pharmacy.

Meanwhile there are plans for a cáfe in Oberstown near Naas.

The proposed facility is planned for The Loading Dock at the former Leinster Mills premises.

A planning application is proposing the change of a ground floor office to "a retail coffee business with café.

Leinster Mills incorporates a former corn mill which is 5 storeys high which has been developed into office accommodation. There are also several additional buildings on the site including stables, outbuildings and courtyard sheds.

A new 1,000 pupil post primary school is under construction in the area and surrounding businesses include Millennium Park, Kerry Group, Irish Commercials, Aldi Headquarters and Boran Packaging.