€1.5m spent on walking and cycling facilities in Naas

Kildare County Council has spent nearly €1.5m on the improvement and creation of cycling and walking facilities in Naas in the three years between 2018 and last year in the Naas area.

This includes general maintenance, bus shelters and a footpath scheme on the Kilcullen Road, Naas, where a number of schools are located.

Read more County Kildare news

Green Party councillor Colm Kenny sought details of the council’s spend on “active travel infrastructure” in the Naas area since 2018.