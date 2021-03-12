Man says he was stabbed and kneed by his former partner

A man told Naas District Court that his former partner stabbed him in his hand and kneed him in the mouth.

The man told the court on March 10 that the woman is the mother of his child and he is being harassed by her.

He said he had blocked her on one form of social media and she had used her mother’s phone to contact him.

Referring to the hand injury, he said she smashed a glass “in anger” and stabbed him as she pushed him away.

A picture of his hand injury was handed in to court.

He said that he didn’t complain about every incident because he wanted to keep the piece and when she kneed him in the face she was pregnant.

The man further claimed that she sometimes waves the child at him when she sees him. He denied making a threat to come through her front door.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted an interim protection order and adjourned the case to May 10.