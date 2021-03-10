Two Kildare train stations to get new lifts in 2021

Two Kildare train stations are to get new lifts as part of a nationwide investment in facilities.

Monasterevin and Leixlip Louisa Bridge are to get a new heavy duty stainless steel electric traction lift in the third or fourth quarter of this year - in works which will take seven weeks to complete.



Iarnród Éireann has said that the 2021 programme of investment in lift and escalator replacement and upgrade will benefit passengers of reduced mobility at 22 stations, with two further stations seeing the introduction of new lift facilities being designed and planned.

The upgrade of lifts in train stations is a key step towards making public transport accessible for all. Lifts which are out of service can significantly impact the ability of persons with reduced mobility to access services.

The 2021 programme will comprise an investment of €5.8 million, funded by the National Transport Authority, which includes the boost in Budget 2021 of an additional €2 million allocation from the Department of Transport allowing for acceleration of the programme.

Changing Places

In addition, Connolly Station this month sees the first Changing Places toilet facility opened in the Dublin 1 postcode. Changing Places facilities are fully accessible toilets, designed to provide sufficient space and equipment for people who are not able to use toilets independently, and include features such as changing benches, hoists and privacy screens. The Connolly Station Changing Places accessible toilet was developed with input from Iarnród Éireann’s Disability Users Group, which comprises representative organisations for passengers with reduced mobility, and non-visible disabilities.

Lift call

Iarnród Éireann is also rolling out a Lift Call system which ensures lifts are monitored by CCTV to prevent access to those who seek to vandalise or damage equipment. Many lift faults arise from misuse, which in turn impacts on ongoing reliability. Results of installation to date at 24 stations have been very positive with a considerable reduction in the lifts being out of service due to persistent antisocial behaviour.

Benefits of the system include: higher availability of lift services for customers with reduced mobility, reduction in vandalism, remote fault & alarm status of lifts in service, and visual monitoring of lifts 24/7 during normal and emergency situations. In 2021 Iarnród Éireann plan to rollout the Lift Call System to a further 34 lifts at 15 stations.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD said: “Rail users need a service they can rely on. For many people an out of service lift is not merely an inconvenience, but a signal to turn around and go home. Providing lifts and accessible facilities at our rail stations makes our towns and cities more welcoming, more inclusive, and gives people more opportunities to participate. Starting this month, Iarnród Éireann will undertake works at 22 stations to improve accessibility. An additional €2million was allocated from my Department to fast track this programme, bringing the total allocated to the Lifts and Escalator Renewal Programme to €5.84m this year. With 52 stations earmarked for investment by 2024, this programme is a key factor in making public transport accessible for all.”

Anne Graham, Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority said “The programme being announced today marks a significant step in our objective to make rail services more accessible, particularly for people with reduced mobility. Under these plans, 22 stations nationwide, will see investment in projects such as lift replacement and modernisation, which will result in improving the accessibility and reliability of the infrastructure. As far as the NTA is concerned, it is vitally important that projects like these get the priority they deserve.”

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said “with new trains and station enhancements planned, accessibility will be central to the design of all improvements we deliver under the National Development Plan. However, improving the reliability and performance of our existing lift network is crucial to ensure customers with reduced mobility have confidence in using our services. While it is unavoidable that the works themselves will result in lifts being temporarily out of service, we have arrangements in place at each of the stations affected to maintain access to services during the works.”

“With funding from the NTA, we can now progress this renewal programme, and upgrade lifts which are older, have suffered prolonged exposure to the elements, and which have been the subject of vandalism and misuse.”