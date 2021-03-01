PROPERTY WATCH: Two-bed holiday home with incredible scenic views on the market for just €60,000

This two-bedroom holiday home, perched on a scenic site with panoramic views over Cashel Village, Donegal Bay and Glenhead in the distance, is on the market with a seriously low asking price.

Positioned on the periphery of Glencolmcille, the property occupies a relatively convenient and easily accessible location just off the main access road leading towards Killybegs and is listed with a €60,000 asking price on Daft.ie.

The property extends to approximately 465 sq/ft in area and consists of an open-plan living room come kitchen/diner together with two sizable bedrooms serviced by a centrally located shower room.

Standing on a site that measures circa 0.45 acres, this offers excellent scope to extend the existing living accommodation to take full advantage of the views on offer, subject to necessary planning approval being obtained.

Whilst the location enjoys all the attributes of country living, the property is situated on the outskirts of Glencolmcille which is a community orientated village steeped in history and famed for being the parish of Father James McDyer.

This area of Donegal is renowned for its stunning scenery with sandy beaches and rugged coastal features. The majestic Slieve League is approximately 15 kms away and is a highly popular tourist destination attracting a large volume of visitors from all over the world.

For more information and to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.

XXX