Study will establish if a playground for Ballymore is 'realistic'

A feasibility study is to take place to establish whether a playground is a realistic proposal for Ballymore Eustace.

According to Kildare County Council, there is no site suitable for a playground in Ballymore Eustace at present and “until one can be identified and acquired proposals for a playground cannot be progressed.”

Read more County Kildare news

However Cllr Evie Sammon said a site is available to the community, but the study is needed to establish if money can be made available to create the playground.