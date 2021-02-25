WATCH: Hozier, Damien Dempsey, Pillow Queens and more set to feature in new season of Other Voices

Ireland's longest-running music TV show, Other Voices, will return to our screens for a 19th season next week.

Boasting an array of dynamic and diverse performances, captured in a variety of different locations including Dingle, Cardiff and Ballina, the new season will air on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player on Thursday nights with performances from Hozier, Fontaines D.C., Elbow, Pillow Queens, Rhiannon Giddens and more.

The series, presented by May Kay and Huw Stephens, will run for 10 weeks from March 4th at 11.05pm, and will feature compelling and uplifting performances from some of the most exciting Irish voices.

Hozier will kick off the season with an intimate, stripped-back, performance, featuring new string arrangements by Ireland's Crash Ensemble. Viewers can also expect striking performances from two Choice Music Prize nominated acts - the indie rock four piece Pillow Queens and singer-songwriter Niamh Regan both of whom released stunning debut albums in 2020.

Other Voices Founder Philip King said: “The Other Voices Series coming to you on television this year features a range of truly remarkable performances from Irish artists who opened their hearts and raised their voices in a powerful and emotional musical response to the events of what has been one of the most complex and difficult years in Ireland’s history.

“We have been so lucky to have the support of Minister Catherine Martin which has been essential in enabling us to produce Other Voices this year and it is a privilege to work with these amazingly talented and creative artists and with the wonderful crews that make them audible and visible.”

The series will include three special episodes: Grammy nominated five piece Fontaines D.C. will showcase their unique sound in the iconic location of Kilmainham Gaol, while Other Voices fan favourites Elbow come to us from Ballina and Dingle.

The series will also feature a special highlight episode of the upcoming Other Voices Cardigan with performances from rapper BERWYN, post-punk-poet Sinead O’Brien, acclaimed violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain and more from Cardiff.

Legendary Irish musician Damien Dempsey, renowned folk singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens, alt country musician CMAT and For Those I Love - the project of multi-instrumentalist & producer David Balfe - will also feature in the series.

Justin Healy, Executive Producer at RTÉ, said: “RTE is very proud to be involved in this long-running and much-loved series. The Irish music scene, despite its immense challenges right now, has arguably never been so rich in new talent and we're delighted to feature so many of them on Other Voices this season.

Full list of artists featured on Other Voices Series 19:

Ailbhe Reddy

Ani Glass

Aoife Nessa Frances

Aoife Ní Bhriain

BERWYN

Brigid Mae Power

Catrin Finch

Cinder Well

CMAT

Conchúr White

Crash Ensemble

Damien Dempsey

Elbow

Fontaines D.C.

For Those I Love

Foxjaw

Hozier

Juice Menace

Luz

Mark Lanegan

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh & Gerry O'beirne

Nealo

Niamh Regan

Peter Broderick

Pillow Queens

Rhiannon Giddens

Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta

Sinead O'Brien

Son (Susan O'Neill)

Sun Collective

The Gentle Good