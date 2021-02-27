Wild cats driving you crazy? Try TNR...

If you have cats close to your home who appear to be living wild and you are concerned for their welfare, there is a solution. The KWWSPCA operates a TNR Service (Trap/Neuter/ Return). This is the most humane method of controlling cat colonies and giving the cats a healthier life.

We trap the cat humanely and bring it to the vet for neutering or spaying. We then bring the cat back to the exact location where it was trapped and return it to its environment.

It is important to return to exactly where we took the cat so that they can easily recognize the place that they know and where they have marked their territory.

During surgery, the vet will make a nip in the cat’s ear. This ‘eartip’ is the best method of identifying in the future that the cat has been neutered.

The most effective way to identify a cat is by microchip. It would be so much easier to return a stray cat to their owner if this procedure was carried out. We offer low-cost microchipping and we really encourage this among cat owners. Contact Elaine for details at the number below.

It is possible to have a cat trapped in the morning and be back again to its territory that evening. There are so many benefits to TNR. Tomcats do not spray and will be more pleasant and relaxed in themselves. They no longer receive injuries from fighting with competing males. Female cats that are spayed benefit from a reduced risk of mammary cancer and continued unwanted pregnancies.

When you consider that a female cat can have up to three litters in one year, usually producing three to five kittens in each litter, then it is easy to see how the population can increase so rapidly.

It is estimated that there are in excess of 200,000 feral cat colonies across Ireland.

Neutering/spaying helps to extend the lifespan and quality of life of cats. We ask for a donation of €50 per cat for the TNR service.

When the KWWSPCA receive kittens, we foster them up to eight weeks and then seek good homes for them.

The adoption fee per kitten is €80. This covers a full vet check, neutering / first vaccination and worm and flea dose. Our Website (kwwspca.ie) and our Facebook will keep you informed of available kittens.

So, if large colonies of cats are keeping you awake at night with continuous howling or if you feel helpless and concerned for their welfare, we are here to help. Phone Elaine on 089 4588162.

If you have a Residents Association in your community, you could spread the cost of the TNR Service among all members.

We are happy to work with you on a plan that benefits these lovely animals.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook