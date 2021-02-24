Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 24

The death has occurred of Rita Curran (née McNamara)

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare



Curran Rita (née McNamara), Athgarrett, Eadestown, Naas, Co. Kildare. 22nd February 2021. (Peacefully).Sadly missed by her loving husband Adrian, her children Michael, Catherine, Andrew, Maria and Isaac, her mother Ann, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, mother and father-in-law, niece Auriel, nephews Reuben, Aidan and Matthew, relatives and friends. Recently predeceased by her loving father Patrick.

May Rita Rest in Peace.

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown on Thursday arriving for 11.00o’c Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Rita, the funeral will be private for immediate family only (10 persons).

hose who would have liked to attend Rita’s funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your c-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

HOUSE PRIVATE, PLEASE

Live Stream www.eadestownparish.com

The death has occurred of Colette Bailey

Leixlip, Kildare / Harold's Cross, Dublin



BAILEY, Colette (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6) February 21st, 2021 (peacefully following a short illness) in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerard F. Curran and much loved mother of Amber Catherine and Aidan. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, sister Irene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Deborah, Victoria and Síofra, nephew Steven, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the online private Funeral Mass on Thursday February 25th at 11am by following this LINK.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of John Buggy

Chambers Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare / Chapelizod, Dublin



Formerly of Chapelizod and Leixlip. Peacefully after a short illness at home. John, predeceased by his loving wife Maire, dear father of Jennifer, John (Jnr) and David. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Shannon, Abbie, Megan, Stephen and Sophie, Jennifer’s husband Derek and David’s partner Susan, sister Eva, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Rosanna (Rose) Byrne (née Anderson)

Derrymullen, Allenwood, Kildare



Unexpectedly at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, sons John, Andrew, Jerome, Declan and Peter, daughter Martina, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Rose rest in peace.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Olive C. Cobbe (née Boyd)

Clonsast, Rathangan, Kildare / Rathangan, Offaly



Olive C. Cobbe (formerly Nurse Cobbe) Clonsast, Rathangan, County Kildare. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving and devoted family in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Willie. Beloved mother of Irene, Harry, Elizabeth and Eva. Sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

"SAFE IN THE ARMS OF JESUS"

Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Thursday at 1:20pm travelling via Bracknagh. Funeral Service in St Kevin's Church, Clonbullogue at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard for family only please.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Portarlington Meals On Wheels.

https://gofund.me/5f14897a

House Strictly Private Please.

Olive's Funeral Service to be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

