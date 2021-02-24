Kildare Local Enterprise Office to Celebrate

Local Enterprise Week with 200+ Events for Kildare Businesses

Kildare Local Enterprise Office have just launched the full line-up of events for Local Enterprise Week, which takes place online from Monday, March 1st to Friday, March 5th.

Unlike any other year, Local Enterprise Week 2021 will be held remotely with all events scheduled to take place online.

More than 200 virtual events are planned by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, including training workshops, information webinars and masterclasses with entrepreneurs and experts – all designed to help Ireland’s small businesses and those looking to start a new business in 2021.

This year’s theme is ‘Making It Happen.’ Common topics across the week include starting a new business, resilience and recovery, the green economy, becoming ‘leaner’, exploring new markets, doing business online

and the new trading relationship with the UK.

For the first time, Local Enterprise Week also includes ten ‘Spotlight’ events, and these are open to every business across the country.

If you are looking to take the first step in starting a business, a ‘Start Up Bootcamp’ workshop is taking place

on Friday 5th of March.To see full details and the line-up of events, visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Kildare

Local Enterprise Week webpage: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Enterprise-

Development/Local-Enterprise-Week-2021/