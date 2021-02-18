Kildare Deaths, February 18

Myles (Mylie) Collins, Simmonstown, Celbridge

The death has occurred of Myles (Mylie) Collins, Simmonstown, Celbridge. He passed away on February 16, peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff of Peamount Healthcare, Newcastle, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Kathleen, his brothers Jack, Dinny, Liam and Michael; Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen, brothers Tommy, Eamon and Jim. Fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Mylie’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private family Funeral Mass online on Friday morning, February 19 at 11am by following this link or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Patrick Dooley, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Maganey, Laois / Maganey, Kildare

The death has occurred of Patrick Dooley, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Maganey, Laois / Maganey, Kildare. Patrick Dooley, recently St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Killabban, Maganey, Co. Laois, died on February 16 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny aged 91 years. Sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, residents and staff of St. Fiacc’s House, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon for family (max 10) in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Catherine (Kay) Dunne (née Behan), Turnings, Straffan, Kildare / Kill, Kildare / Kimmage, Dublin

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) Dunne (née Behan), Turnings, Straffan, Kildare / Kill, Kildare / Kimmage, Dublin. Dunne (nee Behan), Catherine (Kay), Turnings, Straffan and late of Glen Dara, Kill, Co. Kildare and Kimmage, Dublin, February 17, peacefully in her 97th year in the tender care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late Gerry, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Martina and Patricia, son Jimmy, daughter in law Liz, sons-in-law Joe and Sean, grandchildren, sisters Eileen and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Catherine. Catherine's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am, in St. Brigid's Church, Straffan and can be viewed by going to www.celstra.ie, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Ann King (née Kelly), McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare

The death has occurred of Ann King (née Kelly) McDonnell Drive, Athy. Ann King (nee Kelly) McDonnell Drive, Athy passed away on 17 February, surround by her family in the care of the staff of Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Sadly, missed by her husband Joe, son Edward, daughters Deborah and Karen, nine grandchildren, brother Joe, sisters Mary and Christine, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral (maximum 10 persons). will take place for Ann. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (19 February) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, The Mass will be live streamed, click on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Delia (Tiny) Mc Gowan (née Connell), Thomastown, Johnstownbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Delia (Tiny) Mc Gowan (née Connell), Thomastown, Johnstownbridge, Kildare. Delia (Tiny) Mc Gowan nee Connell, Thomastown, Enfield, Co. Meath 17 February 2021 peacefully in the care of St Joseph’s Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Marie, sister Ber, grandchildren Francis and Mary, nephew Anthony, relatives and friends. May Delia Rest in Peace.

Delia’s funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid 19 restrictions at 12 noon on Friday next the 19 of February in Church of Holy Family, Kilshanroe followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. A live stream of Delia's funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Phyllis Moore (née Buggle), Pluckstown, Straffan, Kildare

The death has occurred of Phyllis Moore (née Buggle), Pluckstown, Straffan, Kildare. Moore (neé Buggle), Phyllis, Pluckstown, Straffan, Co. Kildare, February 17th 2021, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved wife of the late Derry. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Rosemary and Catherine, grandchildren Cormac, Gavin and Niall, son-in-law Peter, sister Anna, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Phyllis. Phyllis's Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Kill and can be viewed by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/iframe/451238459f00d6df79461ae81b55c2b87f7c2b66, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Elizabeth (Lil) Nevin (née Flanagan), French Furze Grove, Kildare Town

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Nevin (née Flanagan), French Furze Grove, Kildare Town, Kildare. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home. Wife of the late Matthew and mother of the late Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving children Catherine, Matt, Pj, Elizabeth, Sarah, Monica and Nicholas, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Lil Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Lil's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning from 11am.

Deirdre O'Connor (née O'Donnell), Rathangan

The death has occurred of Deirdre O'Connor (née O'Donnell), Rathangan. She passed away on February 16 peacefully at Blanchardstown Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her children Sara, Mark, Fiona and their partners, sister Maire, brother Michael, grandchildren Madison, Ella, Ben and Jack, her extended family and close friends. May She Rest in Peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidlelines a private family Mass will take place on Friday morning (Feb 19) at 10 a.m. in the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan (Max 10 people) followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton, Dublin. Deirdre's mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Joe Regan, Allenwood Middle, Allenwood, Kildare

The death has occurred of Joe Regan, Allenwood Middle, Allenwood, Kildare. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife peg, daughters Celine, Patricia and Kathleen, sons-in-law Willie, Tom and Darren, grandchildren Liam, Margaret, Caitlin, Tara and Keith, great-grandchildren Sadie and Levi, sister Siss, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe rest in peace. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood at 5 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Joe's funeral cortège will be passing by his residence after Funeral Mass on Friday.

Richard (Dick) Watts, Moone, Kildare



Richard (Dick) Watts passed away at Naas General Hospital. Son of the late Annie and Richard Watts, Moone Street, Moone. Predeceased by his brothers John, Ned and Denis. He is deeply regretted by the Doyle family Tom, Mary, Maeve and Paul and his sister-in-law Margaret, his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Richard's Funeral will be arriving to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass on Friday 19 at 11am( Max 10 people in church) followed by burial in Moone Abbey Cemetery. Dick's Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WSbe2sdmhQ