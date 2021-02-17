Speeding motorist overtook unmarked Garda car on continuous white line

While on patrol in an unmarked patrol vehicle near Carbury, Gardaí attached to Naas RPU were overtaken on a continuous white line by a speeding vehicle.

The vehicle was pursued and stopped by gardaí a short distance away.

The driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.

Yesterday, Naas Roads Policing Unit detected an unaccompanied learner driver speeding at 130km in a 100km zone with no L plates.

The vehicle was impounded and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

All Learner/Novice drivers who accumulate seven Penalty Points are automatically disqualified for six months.

Meanwhile a driver detected speeding at 172km on the M4 last September by Naas Roads Policing Unit appeared before the courts in the past few days.

The driver was convicted, received a two year disqualification and a €700 fine.