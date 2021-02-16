BREAKING: Redundancies announced at Kerry Group base in Naas

The Kerry Group has confirmed this evening that there will be a number of redundancies over the next 12 months at Irish locations including its Global Technology & Innovation Centre in Naas.

A company spokesperson could not specify how many positions were affected at the large corporate base in the Millennium Park off the M7.

Kerry Group said it would work closely with the employees involved by providing severance packages.

A statement said:

"As Kerry Group continues to grow its footprint across the world through organic and acquisitional growth it has become necessary to make organisational changes to reflect its evolution. With 150 sites across the world, the company is making a number of changes to ensure that it remains close to its growth markets while also simplifying the way that it operates.

"Today, Kerry has announced that it is to expand and centralise its shared services function, with teams primarily being located in two new locations. As a result, it is anticipated that up to 150 people who are currently based in Ireland will be made redundant over the next 6 -12 months.

"The creation of a larger and consolidated shared services division will enable the company to build specialist teams who can scale in size and therefore deliver a more efficient and consistent service globally. The new shared services function, which will primarily be located in facilities in Mexico and Malaysia, will include elements of finance, human resources and regulatory.

"Kerry will work closely with its employees and representative groups to support everyone over the coming period, providing severance packages and outplacement services including training, interview skills and coaching.

"The company will also work with industry partners across the region to identify future employment opportunities."