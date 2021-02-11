Progress on long awaited Athy Southern Distributor Road

Minister Eamon Ryan is to sign vital documents relating to the Athy Southern Distributor Road (SDR) this week, which will see the long awaited project move a step closer.

According to Kildare Senator, Fiona O’Loughlin Minister Ryan confirmed that he will sign the advanced tender stage documentation this week.

“I have been engaging with the Minister and his Department regarding the Athy SDR for some time now and this news is a really positive step in providing the improved infrastructure so badly needed by Athy," she said.

“This road will greatly benefit Athy residents as it will reduce traffic levels on the N78 through Athy, provide an alternative safer route in the vicinity of the town and improve accessibility to the town.

“Almost half the traffic which is blocking the streets of the town should disappear from the main street once the relief road is built. It’s estimated that 15,000 vehicles are driving through the town every day which is a vast number considering the narrowness of the street and the historic nature of the town centre.”

“This significant traffic congestion in Athy has required a solution for many years now and yesterday’s announcement pushes the project on to the next stage."