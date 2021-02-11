Kildare Deaths for today: February 11

Berney Conlan, Demense, Rathangan

The death has occurred of Berney Conlan, Demense, Rathangan. Berney passed away on February 9 at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Jane, his siblings Breda, Monica and Ambrose. Berney will be sadly missed by his brothers James and Dermot, sisters in law Eileen and Phil, his extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines a private family Mass will take place today, Thursday February 11, via his home, to the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick for 11 o'clock Mass (max 10 people), followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Berney's Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Rosaleen Doran (née Harrington), Kill

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Doran (née Harrington), Kill. Rosaleen passed away peacefully on February 9 at Naas General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Kit and dear mother of Mary, David, Christopher and Raymond; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Ollie, sister-in-law Dolores, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/test on Friday at 11am.

Michael Hayes, McAuley Place, Naas, Kildare / Kilfinane, Limerick

The death has occurred of Michael Hayes of McAuley Place, Naas, Kildare / Kilfinane, Limerick. Michael passed away peacefully surrounded by and in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his loving partner the late Margaret O’Toole. Sadly missed forever by his daughter Caroline, sons Micheal and Bernard, son-in-law Patrick, daughter in Law Anita, his loving grandchildren Cathal, Eoghan, Luke, Annalena, Kilian, his brother Tommy, and the mother of his children & life long friend Peggy, extended family and many friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Michael will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Michael’s funeral cortege will be leaving the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Saturday morning at 9.40am en-route to the Church. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Frances Lanigan (née Mahon), Ballybough Lane, Athy

The death has occurred of Frances Lanigan (née Mahon), Ballybough Lane, Athy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, children Beverley, Gary, James, Patricia and Patrick, brothers Michael, Christy and John, sister Mary, sons-in-law Pádraig and Donal, daughters-in-law Joanne and Amy, grandchildren Kaytlin, Dihn, Fionn, Róisín, Brian, Ella and Odhran, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (February 12) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Brendan (Benny) McHale, Ashgrove, Ballybrittas, Laois / Monasterevin

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) McHale,, Ashgrove, Ballybrittas, Laois / Monasterevin, Kildare. Formerly of St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, County Kildare. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Colm and Christina, brothers Brian, Colm (jnr), David and Thomas, sister Jennifer, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Nancy (Annie) Merans, Ironhills, Suncroft

The death has occurred of Nancy (Annie) Merans, Ironhills, Suncroft, Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving nephews Kevin, Declan, John, Brian, Seanie and John, grandnieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for a requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft. Nancy's funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM.

Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Kildare / Rossnowlagh, Donegal

The death has occurred of Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Kildare / Rossnowlagh, Donegal. Suddenly at Naas General Hospital, Kildare. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements To Follow







