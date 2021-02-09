Woman who stole clothes in Newbridge had heroin addiction

A woman who stole clothes from a store in Newbridge had a heroin addiction, Naas District Court was told on January 27.

Taneta O’Reilly, 24, whose address was given as 3 Willow Road, Connell Drive, Newbridge, was prosecuted for theft on November 9, 2015.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the incident occurred at the Lifestyle store in the Whitewater shopping centre.

He said the items were placed in a bag and not recovered.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant was aged 19 at the time and was in the company of another female, who was substantially older than her.

Ms Murphy said the defendant has a two year old child and is now drug free.

“She hasn’t been in trouble since and she seems to be doing very well,” added Ms Murphy.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €400 fine.