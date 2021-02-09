Local children urged to enter Texaco Art Competition

As the Texaco Art Competition heats up, Junction 14, Mayfield, Newlodge Service Station, Monasterevin and Monread Fare in Naas are encouraging young artists all over Kildare and Laois to take part in this national celebration of Children's Art.

Texaco are marking 67 years of their Children's Art Competition, and it has been acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland. In existence since 1955, the competition has enjoyed a great history of success and continuity.

The closing date for the current competition is Wednesday, 24th March 2021 and it is hoped that entries will reflect the outstanding creativity and talent that has come through every year.

“The Texaco Art Competition has always had great interest form young people from the locality, and we feel that this year, with so many families being home schooled and not being able to participate in their favorite activities, the art competition offers a welcome opportunity to young talented artists to participate and to showcase their ability” said Liam Fitzpatrick of the Lidon Group, owners of the three local Texaco stations.

“Of course, we love to see local winners of national competitions so we are hopeful that there will be a large number of entries from the locality. Our advice is to get the forms downloaded or collect them in-store and just be creative!!” Liam concluded.

To enter, The School Art Application Form can be downloaded from www.texacochildrensart.com or alternatively, the forms can be collected at Monread Fare in Naas, Junction 14, Mayfield or at Newlodge Service Station in Monasterevin.