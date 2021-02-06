Nine charity groups scoop Kildare Aldi cash

Nine local organisations were recently presented with a €500 cheque from supermarket giant Aldi.

The charities are the latest beneficiaries of the Aldi Community Grants programme.

The grant recipients were decided by the Aldi store teams, the Naas Regional Distribution Centre teams and the Head Office team in County Kildare.

Cheques for €500 were presented to Feileacáin, Naas Food Bank, St Raphael Special School, Women’s Aid Kildare, KWWSPCA, the Irish Wheelchair Association, Barretstown, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and Pieta House.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

According to the company, the programme has contributed to 750 local projects to date, donating over €375,000 since 2016.