Essential water works to be carried out next week in Naas

Irish Water advises that essential, planned maintenance works will take place at Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant from Sunday 7 February to Sunday 14 February. These works are necessary to allow for statutory inspections of steam and pressure vessels. During the works, there is a risk of intermittent odours from the plant, however, Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible. These essential works will be delivered in adherence with the HSE and government guidance on COVID-19.

Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that arise while these essential maintenance works are being carried out. If odour issues are noted, please contact the Irish Water Customer Care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278.