Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, February 1

The death has occurred of Valerie Hickey (née Byrne)

1108 Coneyboro, Athy, Kildare





Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and staff of St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, sons Noel, Brian and John-Paul, brothers Martin and Paddy-Joe, daughters-in-law Caroline and Karen, Noel's partner Deirdre, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Rhona, Amy, Cody, Niamh, Jordan, Seanán, Alex, Adam and Katie, great-grandson Zach, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday morning (1st February) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Mary Dunne (née Martin)

Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare



Dunne (nee Martin) Mary, Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, January 30th 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Rose, brothers Noel and John.

She will be very sadly missed by her daughter Deirdre, sons Paul and Brian, her daughters in law Joan & Roisin, her adored grandchildren Ava and Orna, her brother Tommy, sisters Nan, Teresa, Patricia, Eithne & Angela, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends.

May She Rest in Peace

In line with Government & HSE Guidelines a Private Family Mass will take place on Monday morning (1st February) at 11 o'clock in the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan (Max 10 people), followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mary's Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the condolence section below.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Terrence (Terry) DOOLEY

Athy, Kildare / Palmerstown, Dublin



Dooley (St. Martin’s Terrace, Athy, Co. Kildare) – Jan 29, 2021, (suddenly), at Riversdale House, Palmerstown, Terrence (Terry), beloved son of the late Nellie and Kevin and dear brother of Kevin (deceased), Maureen (deceased), Aileen (deceased), John and Shelly; Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/palmerstown on Monday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of Sr. Columba DONNELLY

Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Kildare / Annascaul, Kerry



DONNELLY, Sr. Columba (Holy Family Convent, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Annascaul, Co. Kerry) January 30, 2021. Deeply regretted by her sister, Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, her extended family, the Community and Staff at Holy Family Convent, all Holy Family Members and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge on Monday, February 1st at 11am and can be viewed on theparish webcam at www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/ Burial immediately afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message on the RIP condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Daniel Salmon

Cooltrim, Donadea, Kildare



Salmon, Daniel, Cooltrim, Donadea, Co. Kildare, January 28th 2021, suddenly at home, beloved grandson of the late Monica, Tom and Marion, deeply regretted by his loving father Martin, mother Shirley, siblings Connor, Kyle and Ellemae, grandfather Benny, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Funeral Mass for Daniel will be held in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock on Thursday (Feb. 4th) at 11am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of Letty Lynch (née Reid)

Highfield Park, Kilcock, Kildare



Letty, predeceased by her loving husband Billy, sister Alice and brother Johnny. Deeply regretted by her children Ger, Joanie, Cathy and Billy, brother Jimmy, grandchildren Vivienne, Eoin, Ruth, Aisling, Eve and partners, sons-in-law David and Grayam, daughter-in-law Maria, life long friend Shelia, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Funeral Mass for Letty at 10:00am on Monday in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of Peg (Margaret) Henson (née Kearns)

Old Railpark, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathvilly, Carlow



Peg (Margaret) Henson née Kearns, Old Railpark, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Leixlip and Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 30th January 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Centre; loving sister of the late Seán and Marie Kearns; Peg will be deeply missed by her loving husband Ciarán, sons Ciarán and Martin, daughter Selena, daughters-in-law Derbhile and Gina, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren Odhran, Conáll, Siofra, Jake and Tommy, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Peg rest in peace.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Tuesday for 2 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly, Cemetery. Peg’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.



The death has occurred of Bridie Farrell

Abbeylands, Castledermot, Kildare



Died 31st January 2021. Predeceased by her husband Jer, her father Johnny and Mother Mollie, brother Paddy, sisters Mag and Nora. Deeply regretted by her loving Daughter Nora, sons John, Jer, Paddy, Joe, Martin and Eamon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Bridie Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, on Wednesday at 11am (Max 10 people in church), followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

