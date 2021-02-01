Naas Poplar Square revamp - Kildare County Council urges 'patience' as public views mixed

Changes to the layout of Poplar Square in Naas have divided local opinion.

The area has been made more ‘user friendly’ by the creation of a public realm space, new pedestrian crossings and an improved bus stop which ensures a safer stop for passengers.

But Cllr Anne Breen told a recent Naas Municipal District meeting that traders had complained; and people find it harder to park because of the loss of about 12 parking spaces.

She said that while there are nearby car parks, elderly people want to park closer to the town.

She also claimed that some of the street furniture posed a danger to young children and asked how much the work cost.

Kildare County Council official Mairead Hunt explained that €40,000 was earmarked for the work at Poplar Square but nowhere near that amount has been spent. Ms Hunt said that the square has been used by the public at various times since the work was completed but ‘not to the extent that was anticipated and hoped’.

Ms Hunt said the project was not as successful as a similar project at Market Square in the centre of Kildare town and it was thought ‘businesses would engage more than they did’.

Ms Hunt said that following the Kildare town project, there were requests from businesses, the public and elected representatives to carry out a similar project at Poplar Square. Both was carried out partly in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Naas job was substantially completed in the lead up to Christmas with some outstanding works to be done in the months ahead such as the installation of age friendly benches, wheelchair accessible tables and pedestrian crossings.

KCC also intends to contact local eateries and businesses to see if there is more that can be done to encourage them and the public to engage more with the public space once the current virus restrictions are lifted.

She said outdoor heaters and umbrellas (subject to availability) may help to encourage greater use of the space during the months.

Ms Hunt also said the council is open to the idea of having the project moved, possibly to Market Square.

Eoghan Ryan, KCC district manager, said councillors will be consulted before any final decisions are made about the project and they will be asked for feedback.

He also said it is ‘very early in the day’ to assess the success of the development.

He said Kildare town had some advantages such as a new restaurant, cafe and two pubs which could open in Market Square for a time during the summer.

By contrast, Poplar Square was launched very late in the year when the weather deteriorated. He said there were delays in providing street furniture in Naas but it is coming, and it is great to see teenagers having some place to go because often they don’t.

“We need to give it more time before we jump to conclusions,” said Mr Ryan.

He added that the cost of doing the work was quite low and age friendly parking could be examined in the context of the existence of a pharmacy business in Poplar Square.

Cllr Bill Clear, who supports the project, said it needs to be given time ‘to see how things will progress as weather improves’.

“I am there most days and it is well used by families who enjoy a cup of coffee. There are no litter problems as myself and another volunteer keep it litter free.

“Naas has no public square and this will work if people give it time.”

He added that the current seating will be replaced by more permanent seating “that is disability friendly.”

He said elements of the project could be ‘tweaked’ and he added there is there is also room for a few set down only spaces at that location.