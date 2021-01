Some €12,000 worth of jewellery had been robbed from a house in Sallins.

According to gardaí the incident happened on January 22 between 6.20pm and 7pm.

The occupant returned home to Sallins Bridge to discover the break-in.

It’s thought entry was gained through a back kitchen window and the alarm box had been pulled from the wall.