Motoring review: The new Audi A4 Saloon — an intense progression

The new Audi A4 Saloon stands for sportiness, emotion and prestige. By focusing on the dynamic quattro elements and harmonious proportions, these attributes become visible all around.

At the rear, a continuous chrome strip connects the LED lights to each other, highlighting the horizontal design. The stepped diffuser surface with the integrated trapezoidal end pipes creates a sporty finish. In the side view, the sports lines of the Audi A4 Saloon continue with wide fenders and distinctive side sills. At the front, the deep and wide single-frame grille, the bumper and the accented wide air intakes form a powerful unit.

Sporty Character

Thanks to a new design language and an almost completely new body, the sporty character of the Audi A4 saloon comes into play more than ever. It appears dynamic and powerful, while attractive and aesthetic at the same time. A high-quality and functionally designed interior, innovative technologies in the fields of digitisation, infotainment and driver assistance systems, and powerful engines round off the overall package. New standard features such as three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, and heated front seats makes the new Audi A4 saloon a leader in its class.

Another visual feature of the Audi A4 Saloon is its progressive lighting design. The standard equipment includes headlights with LED technology. These ensure daylight-quality illumination immediately after switching on. Optionally, you can go for the Matrix LED headlights with dynamic lighting and dynamic turn signals. Matrix LED technology combines a camera system with LED light sources and precise optics. This allows the system to selectively shield oncoming vehicles while leaving other areas of the road brightly lit. When you unlock or lock the vehicle, the front and rear Matrix LED headlights give an impressive light show.

Class-Leading Interior Quality

The stylish interior of the Audi A4 Saloon is where you will find a generous amount of head, leg and elbow room, and an arrangement of the interior elements which is designed to maximise brightness and space. The continuous air-jet band emphasises the width of the vehicle, while a chrome application strip above it creates a high-quality accent. A large compartment in the centre console offers a practical storage space, while the standard interior lighting package creates a feel-good atmosphere on every journey.

Class-leading interior quality ensures that the new A4 feels as though it is built to last for generations — a well known Audi trademark.

Engine, Transmission & Trim Options

Engine options in the new Audi A4 consist of a petrol-powered unit (2.0 TFSI) with a choice of 150bhp or 190bhp, while diesel-powered (2.0 TDI) engines produce 136bhp, 163bhp or 190bhp. The latter variant features quattro all-wheel drive ensuring optimum traction and driving dynamics. Some of these engine variants feature a 12 volt mild hybrid system with a belt-starter generator and a Li-ion battery. This technology allows, for example, a shutdown of the engine while driving, which reduces fuel consumption.

A six-speed manual transmission is only available in 150bhp TFSI guise, with all other engine options coming as standard with Audi’s terrific S-Tronic (7-speed automatic) transmission for pure driving pleasure. There are two trim levels in the new A4 – SE and S Line.

Test Car

My test car was a new Audi A4 35TDI S-Tronic (163bhp) S Line Saloon, which was finished in stunning Navarra Blue metallic paint for maximum visual impact. Key S Line features include 19” Audi Sport alloy wheels, S line front and rear bumpers, headlining in black cloth, decorative inserts in matte brushed aluminium, black gloss look (area surrounding gear knob), scuff plates with aluminium inserts in front (illuminated, with ‘S] logo), leather / alcantara sports seats with S embossing, and sports suspension.

Producing 163bhp and a healthy 380Nm of torque, the A4 35TDI can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 8.5-seconds, on its way to a top speed of 223km/h. The smooth-revving TDI engine is capable of consuming as little as 5.1-litres of diesel for every 100km driven on a combined driving cycle, while annual road tax is just €190.

On the road, the new A4 drives with excellent poise and precision, with a strong suspension set-up ensuring that road surface imperfections are absorbed very well indeed. The car remains composed through corners, while admirable driving dynamics and strong brakes provide terrific driver enjoyment. Audi’s slick-shifting seven-speed S-Tronic transmission is a pleasure to use, and it is a perfect match to the serene refinement offered by the new A4.

Boot space in the new Audi A4 is very similar in size to its Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3-Series rivals with 480-litres available, but a large opening in the A4 enables greater ease of access than its rivals can offer. When the rear seats are folded, the available boot space on offer increases to an impressive 965-litres.

Verdict & Pricing

Overall, the new Audi A4 Saloon is a genuinely impressive compact executive car in every area, while drivers looking for even greater practicality may want to consider Audi’s new A4 Avant (estate) bodystyle. Pricing for the new Audi A4 Saloon starts at €40,570 (35TFSI). Audi offers a three-year/100,000km manufacturer’s warranty, three-year paint warranty, and a 12-year body protection warranty.

Contact Audi Naas on 045 906666.