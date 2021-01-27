Threw flower pot through front window in Kildare

A man who threw a flower pot through the window of a home occupied by people he didn’t know appeared at Naas District Court via video link on January 21.

John Lawless, 42, whose address was given as 19 Carbery Park, Athy, was prosecuted for damaging property and trespass on October 8 last at Loughglass, Ballylinan.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court the defendant started banging on the door and demanded a lift home, having climbed over a fence to get to the property.

Sgt Jacob also said that the people in the house did not know him from Adam.

He added he then picked up a flower pot and threw it through the front window.

The court was further told that the defendant was highly intoxicated.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed an eleven months custody term.