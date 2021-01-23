Joe Mallon Motors, Naas, is open virtually for business

Sponsored content

Joe Mallon Motors is fully open for servicing, maintenance and repair work and although the showroom is closed, we are open for business virtually under the revised Level 5 restrictions announced by the Government.

Customers can continue to access the range of cars via the Virtual Showroom from the safety of home and talk to product experts who will answer questions and demonstrate the latest cars via live one-to-one video chat. Customers can take live 360-degree tours of Renault Clio, All-New Captur, Kadjar, and the 100% electric New Renault Zoe and well as Dacia Duster — and thanks to a one-way connection, there’s no need to be shy, as they can’t see you, just hear you!

The Virtual Showroom is open 7 days a week between 10am and 8pm.

See www.renault.ie/ virtual-showroom, www.dacia.ie/ virtual-showroom

To help customers choose their new car safely there is also a suite of tools on www.renault.ie and www.dacia.ie including a Car Configurator, Finance Calculator and customers can also contact Naas : 045 897 675 or Portlaoise 057 8665800

Under Government Guidelines existing customers can still collect their new January car orders and Click & Deliver is also available where we will drop a customer’s new car to their home, in accordance with HSE & HSA COVID-19 guidelines.

Our Service Department will remain open for normal aftersales work for servicing and repair work, and we will provide proof of need for travel by text or email to customers.

January offers

Renault’s 211 offers continue across all models until January 31 and include on Clio and All-New Captur — €1,000 Cashback; 3.9% APR and 3 Months’ Deferred Payments.

On the New Mégane range, customers will receive €1,250 cashback, 3.9% APR HP or PCP and 3 months’ deferred payments, while KADJAR customers can take €1,500 cashback on top of the low APR offer and deferred payments.

Dacia’s 211 offers on Duster and Sandero range have been extended to 31st January with Duster Prestige available at 0% APR with 3 Months’ Deferred Payments and on new

New Sandero and Sandero Stepway Alternative dCi there is €500 Cashback; 4.9% APR + and 3 Months’ Deferred Payments.

Renault continues to maintain its status as No. 1 EV Manufacturer in Ireland with 862 electric vehicle registrations in 2020 and 18.2% of the combined car and LCV EV market. As leaders in electrification, Renault Group benefits from over a decade’s experience in the design, manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles.

Zoe is the car that’s turning Europe on to electric cars, with over 100,000 sold in 2020 alone. ZOE is the first and only electric car to achieve a six-figure sales volume in a single year in Europe, a testament to ZOE’s excellent value, long range, space and practicality.

New Zoe Z.E. 50, Kangoo Z.E., and New Zoe Commercial are all available to order from Joe Mallon Motors virtually, as are the new range of E-TECH hybrids and Plug-in Hybrids — including All-New Clio Hybrid, All-New Captur PHEV and New Mégane Sport Tourer PHEV.

We will continue to offer the €1,000 Green Grant, on top of the Government subsidy for all new EV, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars purchased before 31st January 2021. The €1,000 Green Grant and ultra-low 2.11% APR offer delivers real value and real savings to customers, who can choose to defer the first three months’ payments, making the switch to electric easier.

Renault continued to maintain third position in LCV sales in 2020 and the award-winning Pro+ LCV range including Master, Trafic and Kangoo is available to order at Joe Mallon Motors with a continued offer saving at least €3,000 vs high-street banks - 3.9 % APR HP; 3 Months’ Deferred Payments and 5 Years’ Warranty + 5 Years’ Roadside Assistance.

Philip Mallon, director of Joe Mallon Motors, said: “While entering 2021 in a level 5 lockdown is hard for everyone, customers can still buy cars and vans in new and different ways to the traditional sales routes and managing sales remotely through phone, email and online will become a much bigger part of all our businesses.

“We want to assure customers that they can still collect their existing ordered cars safely and we will offer ‘click and deliver’ and deliver to their homes safely, and that although it may not be business as normal, we are open virtually for business.

“Maintaining the No 1 EV Manufacturer status in Ireland is hugely important to Renault as pioneers and leaders of electric vehicles in Europe, and with our electric range of cars and vans and our new hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings, we hope to see many more customers make the switch in 2021”.

www.renault.ie

www.dacia.ie

www.joemallonmotors.ie