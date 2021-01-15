Kildare Garda appeal after boilers stolen from 8 houses

Kildare Gardaí are investigating after up to eight gas boilers were stolen from a housing estate near Maynooth.

The thefts took place between 5pm on Wednesday, January 6 last week and 7.30am on January 7.

It's also understood damage was caused to windows on the properties.

Maynooth Gardaí appealed to people to be vigilant if they are offered a Vokera gas boiler for sale and contact gardaí.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries which occurred at a construction site in Maynooth, Co Kildare on the 6th January 2020.

"A number of gas boilers were stolen during the course of the incidents.

"No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."