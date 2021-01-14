Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, January 14

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Clerkin

Killeaney, Kilcloon, Meath / Kildare



Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.Tom, predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Maureen and Anne.Deeply regretted by his wife Betty, brothers James,Tony and Brendan, sisters Betty, Carmel and Olive. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, relatives and friends

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place for family in the Church of the Assumption,Batterstown on Thursday 14th at 11:00am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the Clerkin family in the 'Condolences' section below.Tom's funeral cortège will travel from Killeaney via Kilcloon to Batterstown. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Tom's funeral Mass will be available to view on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9r-TImpfda1JjNI_pni-A/featured

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred of Seamus Jacob

Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare



Suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving brother Joe, sister Kitty, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Luigi MARSELLA

Kilwarden, Castlewarden, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin



Marsella (Kilwarden and formerly of Marsella’s Take Away, Rathcoole) – Jan 11, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Luigi, beloved husband of Maria and dear father of Angelo, Lucia, Rosa and Rito and Anna; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother Glorio, sister Gwen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on

https://churchmedia.tv/iframe/451238459f00d6df79461ae81b55c2b87f7c2b66

on Thursday at 10am. Luigi’s Funeral Cortége will pass Marsella’s Take Away in Main Street, Rathcoole at approximately 11.15am. Those who wish to line the route my do so while observing social distancing guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below or light a candle in memory of Luigi.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Sheils

Glenmaroon Rd., Palmerstown, Dublin / Kildare



Sheils, Thomas (Tom), Glenmaroon Rd., Palmerstown, Dublin, January 11th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth and grandfather of the late Luke. Deeply regretted by his loving children Deirdre, Cormac, Ronan, Eoghan and Keelin, sons-in-law Keith and Darren, daughters-in-law Jane, Caroline and Aylin, grandchildren Matthew, Isabelle, David, Christopher, Samuel, Harry, Leo, Will, Ella, Louie, Fianna and Saoirse, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Thomas in Rathcoffey Church, Co. Kildare on Thursday (January 14th) at 10.30am. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Thomas' Funeral Cortége will be passing his residence in Glenmaroon Rd., Palmerstown at approx 12:20pm en route to Palmerstown Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.