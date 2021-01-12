'Used false document to try to get PPS number'

A man who allegedly tried to use a false document to try to obtain a PPS number was prosecuted at Naas District Court.

Veaceslav Cavac, 43, whose address was given as 84 Adelaide Road, Glenageary, Dublin, is being prosecuted for allegedly using a false instrument at the Intreo (Department of Social Protection) office at Edward Street, Newbridge.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Brian Jacob said the incident happened on December 10, 2019, when handed in a Romanian passport and a Romanian identity card.

Sgt Jacob also said the defendant did not receive any money or otherwise benefit from the incident.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to March 4.