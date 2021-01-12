Man found driving at 130 km/ near Naas

A man found driving at speed on the N7 outside Naas was prosecuted at the local District Court on January 6.

Nigel O’Sullivan, 35, whose address was given as Ballyrichard Court, Carrick On Suir, Tipperary, was detected driving at 130 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N7 at Blackchurch, Kill, on June 4, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court the defendant has no previous convictions and failed to produce documents.

The defendant was fined €400 for no insurance and €120 for speeding.