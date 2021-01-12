Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, January 12

The death has occurred of Ann Dempsey (née Maher)

Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare / Durrow, Laois



Mother of the late Derrick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, sadly missed by her sons Ray, Paul and Robert, daughter Bridget, brothers Dan, Bill and Mike, daughters-in-law Caroline, Tina and Caroline, grandchildren Damien, Jack, Molly, Owen, Aidan, Finn, Noah and Callie, great grandchild Arlo, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a family funeral on Wednesday in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Ann's Funeral Mass on the Church Webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left by using the link below. The family would like to thank for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Dominic Hall (Snr)

Churchview, Suncroft, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Philip and Maeve. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Dominic and Tony, daughter Jackie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Dominic Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Suncroft for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) McGLYNN (née Cardiff)

St. Martin`s Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Newhall, Caragh.

Beloved wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving sons Andrew, Dominic, John and Declan, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Lauren and Sean and their mother Elaine, Adam, Ronan, Ella and Liam, Dominic's partner Marjolein, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder.

Cremation, following the Funeral Mass, will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium with web-streaming from there on the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may do so in the Condolence Book below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Naas.

The death has occurred of Joan O'SHEA (née Hazlett)

Leixlip, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



O’SHEA (née Hazlett), Joan (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lucan) January 11th, 2021 (peacefully) at St. Mary’s Community Care Unit, Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late Eric and much loved mother of Robbie, Anne and Richard.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Mary (Ollie) Scanlon

Anne St., Prosperous, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



Scanlon, Mary (Ollie), Anne St., Prosperous and late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, January 10th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Vicky, son in law Duarte, grandchildren Holly and Jake, sisters, brother, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mary. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh. Mary's Commital Service can be viewed at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interuptions or issues.

Mary's Funeral Cortége will be passing through Coill Dubh Village at approx 10:40am enroute to the church. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.