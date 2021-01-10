Gardening: Choose the best trees for screening your garden

Some of our most popular items here at Caragh Nurseries are specimen trees used for screening. As well as creating structure and seasonal interest in the garden, screening trees provide valuable privacy and can also be used to hide undesirable views.

Mature trees, espalier trees and evergreen trees are all ideal for screening naturally.

The most popular trees used for screening often have a clear stem of about two metres, with a full head of foliage above. This is particularly effective for blocking a view from overlooking neighbours and also useful for customers who want to meet a hedge or keep an attractive wall in sight. Feathered trees provide screening from the ground up with full growth from top to bottom. At Caragh Nurseries, we specialise in both.

Evergreens are usually the preferred choice for screening as they will provide full cover all year around. Planting densely in a double row will provide as much cover as possible.

Ten of the most popular trees used for screening and privacy are listed below:

* Magnolia grandiflora (Evergreen Magnolia)

* Prunus laurocerasus (Cherry Laurel)

* Quercus ilex (Evergreen Oak)

* Taxus baccata (English Yew)

* Thuja Plicata (Western Red Cedar)

* Fagus sylvatica (Beech Green or Purple)

* Carpinus betulus (Hornbeam)

* Ilex Aquafolium (Holly)

* Quercus robur Fastigiata (Upright Oak)

* Eleagnus ebbegei (Ebbing’s Silverberry)

Pleached or espaliered trees can be used to create instant screening around a garden, increasing the height of a fence or wall to give privacy from neighbours or a road, or to block a view. Pleached trees are the natural way to bring an architectural look to a garden, without having to build genuine architectural features.

It is the question we get asked most often on the nursery - how do you restore screening when trees have been taken down and you suddenly find yourself and your property much more on view and a little more exposed than you were prepared for.

There are also the occasions where a new building has been erected, usually far too close to your property for your liking, or with a window or windows that look directly in at your home. Creating a screen in this case gives you back the privacy that you once had.

Creating privacy with the use of a well-placed tree or a row of specimen espaliered frames is what we do best.

We have so many options to block unsightly views or resolve privacy issues that we can supply, deliver and plant too should you require. Well-placed specimen trees can disguise an unsightly view or block a window in a neighbour’s house.

Position such trees well and they will make an ideal focal point that can be enjoyed now and for future generations. If you need help with choosing the best trees for your garden, your landscaper or local nursery can always assist you, on the nursery here in Caragh we are always happy to assist if you have no luck there.

Next week I am going to share with you some of my favourite pots and planters for using in gardens and what works best planted in them. Until then stay safe and keep gardening.