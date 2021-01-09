Sallin-based flamenco guitarist John Walsh releases debut album Irlandalucía

A Kildare-based flamenco guitarist has released his debut album.

Sallins resident John Walsh, a virtuoso guitarist, debuted Irlandalucía last month.

The album contains seven original flamenco guitar compositions written by John over the last number of years.

The album was recorded during the first Covid-19 lockdown, ad features collaborations from percussionists in Spain and the Netherlands.

“It’s an album I’ve been trying to record for the last few years but being so busy with gigs, concerts, teaching and family life etc made it very difficult,” said John.

“Once the whole Covid thing kicked off and all my work for the year went down the drain, I figured now was the time!”

For the last 10 years John has been at the forefront of flamenco in Ireland, as a performer, composer and educator.

Having studied with flamenco masters in Algeciras, Seville and Granada over the course of four years, John returned to Ireland to bring his passion for flamenco music to the stage.

As a performer he has been invited as the International Artist to the 2015 Paco de Lucia Guitar Festival in Algeciras, Spain, and the 2014 International Flamenco Festival in Consuegra, Spain.

John also performed for two consecutive nights in 2014 in the famous Flamenco venue El Candela in Madrid. He has composed music for the National Ballet of Ireland, Riverdance and Michael Rooney’s De Cuellar Suite.

He has given concerts in the National Concert Hall on a number of occasions and appeared in the Guitar Festival of Ireland, the City of Derry Guitar Festival, Ards Guitar Festival and many more.

“Lockdown was a mixed bag to be honest. I was happy to get the album done at last but I found the remainder of the lockdown very taxing from a creative standpoint. Seeing how well the album has been received has injected a bit of enthusiasm to create back though,” said John.

Get a copy

Irlandalucía is available in both CD and digital download formats from the online store on John’s website johnwalshguitar.ie